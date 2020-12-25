Rajinikanth Is Hospitalised In Hyderabad; Here Is The Official Statement

Rajinikanth is hospitalised in Hyderabad after suffering severe fluctuations in blood pressure. The superstar, who had been in isolation after the crew members of his upcoming project Annaatthe tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to the hospital today morning (December 25, 2020). The statement issued by the Appolo Hospital Hyderabad suggests that Rajinikanth, who had tested negative for COVID-19, still remains asymptomatic.

Read the official statement here:

"Mr. Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr.Rajnikanth was tested on 22. December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.

Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.", reads the statement issued by the Appolo Hospital, Hyderabad.

To the unversed, Rajinikanth had resumed the shooting of Annaatthe, the upcoming Siva directorial, a couple of weeks back. The superstar was originally planning to wrap up the shooting of his portions by January 12, 2020, to focus on the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Rajinikanth is expected to officially launch his political party on New Year's day 2021, in a function that is slated to held in Chennai.

However, things took a different turn after some crew members of Annaatthe tested positive for COVID-19. Even though Rajinikanth, leading lady Nayanthara, director Siva, and other crew members tested negative, they were advised to go on isolation. The shooting of the Sun Pictures production is now temporarily suspended.

Also Read:

Rajinikanth Film Annaatthe's 4 Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19, Superstar Tests Negative

Rajinikanth Works 14 Hours Continuously For Annaatthe; To Wrap Up The Project By January 12?