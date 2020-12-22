Rajinikanth Works 14 Hours Continuously For Annaatthe; To Wrap Up The Project By January 12?

Rajinikanth, the superstar has once again proved that he is one of the most hardworking actors in the Tamil industry, with his work schedule for Annaatthe. As per the latest reports, Rajinikanth works 14 hours continuously every day for the Siva directorial. The superstar is planning to wrap up Annaatthe by January 12, 2020.

According to the latest reports published by a leading daily, the Thalaivar wants to wrap up the mass entertainer as soon as possible, as he is planning to launch his political party soon. Rajinikanth has reportedly requested the makers of Annaathe to finish his portions first, as he can completely focus on politics after finishing the project.

However, Rajinikanth is planning to take a break from the shoot and come back to Chennai on December 30, 2019, for the launch of his political party. The superstar will officially launch his party on New Year's eve, and will later head back to Hyderabad to finish the pending portions of Annaatthe.

Annaatthe, which marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director Siva, features the superstar in the titular role. The shooting of the project was resumed in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad last month. The pictures of Thalaivar and leading lady Nayanthara that were clicked while the duo were heading back to Hyderabad, had won the internet.

As per the reports, Rajinikanth plays the most respectable man of the village, who is fondly called Annaatthe, in the Siva directorial. Nayanthara is said to be playing the role of his wife, while Nationa award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh appears as the couple's daughters. Senior actresses Khushboo and Meena play Annaatthe's cousins in the movie, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.