Rajinikanth On Joining Politics: I Will Announce My Decision As Soon As Possible

Superstar Rajinikanth recently met senior office bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, Chennai. After the two-hour-long meeting, the Thalaiva interacted with the media and informed that he would announce his decision on his plans of entering politics soon.

The actor said, "District office bearers expressed their opinions. They have said they will agree to whatever decision I take. I will announce my decision as soon as possible." Notably, Rajinikanth's announcement came in after doctors advised him not to enter politics.

According to reports, Rajini Makkal Mandram is likely to announce Rajinikanth's decision soon. Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the 69-year-old actor wants to focus only on his health and acting career. But, his meeting with RMM leaders generated curiosity amongst the masses.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Siva's directorial venture Annaatthe. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara and others in key roles. The team has already started shooting for the film on October 20. A few months ago, the makers had shared the first look of the Superstar from the film.

Now, let's wait for the official announcement about Rajinikanth's decision.

