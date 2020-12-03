Rajinikanth’s Political Party To Be Launched In January; Thalaiva To Make A Big Announcement On December 31

Superstar Rajinikanth has finally decided to launch his political party ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021. The actor took to Twitter and revealed that he is all set to make a big announcement on December 31 about his new political party.

Rajinikanth shared a note in Tamil and tweeted, "ஜனவரியில் கட்சித் துவக்கம், டிசம்பர் 31ல் தேதி அறிவிப்பு. #மாத்துவோம்_எல்லாத்தையும்_மாத்துவோம் #இப்போ_இல்லேன்னா_எப்பவும்_இல்ல. (Party launch in January, Announcement on December 31st.)"

The actor's note states, "In the upcoming assembly elections, after winning with people's support in Tamil Nadu, forming an honest, just, transparent government without discrimination, is sure to happen. Miracles will happen!"

A few days ago, Rajinikanth had a long meeting with the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) in Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, Chennai. After that, reports stated that he will be contesting for Chief Ministerial candidature in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Polls.

For the unversed, it was also said that Rajinikanth was not interested in making a political entry at this point in his life. The sources close to the superstar had informed a leading portal about his health issues, as his medical team has reportedly asked him to stay away from politics.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe, directed by Siva. The makers have already resumed shooting of the Thalaiva-starrer in October 2020. The film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and it is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

