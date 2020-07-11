Rajinikanth Supports Ailing Ponnambalam Financially After Kamal Haasan

Earlier, we reported that actor Ponnambalam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. The actor has been battling kidney-related problems for a couple of months now. He is currently getting treated in the hospital but is running short of money.

After actor Kamal Haasan got to know about Ponnambalam's condition, he agreed to bear the education expenses of his children. And now, Superstar Rajinikanth has come forward to help Ponnambalam financially. He reportedly enquired about his health and agreed to lend financial help to take care of his medical treatment.

Confirming the same to India Today, Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz Ahmed said, "Rajini sir spoke to Ponnambalam personally and has agreed to help him. He won't disclose the amount he has given the family. He also wished for a speedy recovery."

A few days ago, Poonambalam released a video through his PR from the hospital. In the video, the actor can be seen breathing with the help of an oxygen mask. However, it is unclear whether he will be undergoing kidney surgery or not.

The 56-year-old Ponnambalam started his career as a stuntman in Tamil films. He later did minor roles in films. Ponnambalam shot to fame with his role as a villain in KS Ravikumar's Nattamai (1994) starring Sarathkumar in the lead role. He was also featured in Rajinikanth's Muthu (1995) and Kamal Haasan's Indian (1996).

Ponnambalam entered the world of politics in 2011 and has been a part of two political parties till now. He was also seen in Bigg Boss Tamil 2 as a contestant. In the show, he caught audiences' attention, but for the wrong reasons and was evicted from the show for the same.

We hope Ponnambalam gets well soon!