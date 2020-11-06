Soorarai Pottru: Here’s What Suriya Did To Look Like An 18-Year-Old Boy In Sudha Kongara’s Film

Kollywood star Suriya's upcoming film Soorarai Pottru is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 12. The film has created a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. Earlier, the Sudha Kongara directorial was supposed to release in theatres on April 9, 2020, but the makers had to push it due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, after much delay, the film is all set to release on OTT platform, and fans can't keep calm to see Suriya's magic on screen again.

Talking about Soorarai Pottru, the film is very special for Suriya, as he has worked very hard on his physique as he has portrayed different phases of the character, Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara's life. For the unversed, the film is reportedly inspired by the events that happened in the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

Recently, in an interview with The Hindu, Suriya spoke about the physical demands of this project. The actor even revealed that he has worked very hard to look like an 18-year-old boy in the film. Speaking about the same, Suriya said, "Sudha had a 10-minute confrontation sequence that the protagonist undergoes when he is 18. I am 45 now, and there was no way I was going to play that part! I showed her the CGI work done in Hollywood film Gemini Man, and was hoping she would rope in someone who looks like me for that sequence. But she was insistent that I play it myself."

"In a span of 27 days, I went through an unhealthy crash diet - that I will not recommend at all - to make myself look like a teenager," Suriya added. Interestingly, Suriya shares a strong bond with director Sudha Kongara. He even attended her daughter's wedding recently.

Speaking about his relationship with Kongara, Suriya said, "She assisted Mani Ratnam sir in Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004). There were sequences that Mani sir would okay, but it was hard pleasing her. She made me feel miserable! She was very close to me but I did not want to do a project with her as I don't like to mix business and friendship. Her strong outing in Irudhi Suttru (2016) made me change that decision."

Meanwhile, Soorarai Pottru also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi and others in pivotal roles. Since it is a Diwali release, fans have high expectations from the Suriya-starrer.

