Soorarai Pottru Trailer Review: A Glimpse Of The Brilliance Crafted By Suriya, Sudha Kongara & Team

The highly anticipated Soorarai Pottru trailer is finally here. Suriya, the leading actor-producer revealed the much-awaited official trailer of Soorarai Pottru through his official pages, as a Vijayadashami treat for his fans and cine-goers. The highly impressive trailer of the Suriya-Sudha Kongara project has mightily impressed both the fans of the versatile actor and cine-goers.

The Soorarai Pottru trailer begins with the introduction of Nedumaaran Rajangam, the central character who is a "rebel with an idea". The trailer hints that the Sudha Kongara directorial is all about the journey and struggles of Nedumaaran Rajangam, a man from rural Tamil Nadu to become the owner of an airline company. Suriya, the leading man is simply brilliant in the trailer and stands out with his amazing screen presence and exceptionally expressive eyes.

From the trailer, it is evident that the audiences are in for an absolutely entertaining experience. The amazing trailer cuts by the editor Sathish Surya and the team have made the Soorarai Pottru trailer a thoroughly engaging experience. However, the star factor of the trailer is unarguably the supremely effective background score, composed by the popular young musician GV Prakash Kumar. The stunning visualization by Niketh Bommireddy is another major plus point.

The other major faces from the star cast, including leading lady Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, antagonist Paresh Rawal, Karunas, and so on make major appearances in the trailer, hinting that Soorarai Pottru is not just a one-man show. The trailer confirms that the Sudha Kongara directorial is going to be a complete package of entertainment for the audiences, during these tough times.

