SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Extremely Critical, Reveals Medical Bulletin

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the veteran singer is in critical condition. In a recent medical bulletin from the MGM hospital, Chennai has confirmed that SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition is extremely critical, and is on maximal life support. The medical bulletin has left the fans of the senior singer and music lovers, completely disheartened.

According to the medical bulletin, SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition has deteriorated further in the last 24 hours, and the legendary singer is in ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) and other life support measures. In the bulletin, the hospital has also ensured that his health has been closely monitored by the team of exterts at MGM healthcare.

To the unversed, SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Health care on August 5, 2020, after he tested positive for coronavirus. The singer had taken to his official social media pages to inform his fans and followers the same. SPB had posted a selfie video, stating that he is fine and is on safe hands.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son. SPB Charan had announced that the veteran singer has tested negative for coronavirus, on September 9, 2020. Balasubrahmanyam and his wife Savitri even celebrated their wedding anniversary in the hospital, the same weekend Charan had also revealed that his father is doing fine and listening to music, even though his lungs need to improve.

