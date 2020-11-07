Simbu's Eeswaran In Trouble; Director Suseenthiran Gives Clarification Over Snake Cruelty

Recently, Silambarasan aka Simbu's viral video handling a cobra apparently during the shoot of his upcoming film Eeswaran triggered a controversy. In the video, the actor was seen catching the snake from a tree and putting it in a sack.

Though there was no official confirmation regarding the originality of the snake or the location, an animal activist and former performing animals sub committee member had filed a case with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, asking if the makers had sought permission from Animal Welfare Board of India to shoot the sequence with a live snake, which is against the Wildlife Protect Act of 1972.

Well now, the director of the film Suseenthiran has come up with a clarification regarding the same by releasing an official statement. In the statement, he said that the forest officials had called him to inquire about the viral video and he had explained that it was a plastic snake which he and his team used for filming. He added that the fake snake looked like an original one only through its computer graphics. With the official statement given by the director, looks like the controversy around Simbu will die soon.

On a related note, the rural drama will have Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead role. Backed by KV Durai's D Company in association with MDM Sharfuddin, Eeswaran will have a massive release on Pongal 2021. Touted to be a village drama, the film has music composed by S Thaman. Simbu recently wrapped up shooting of his portion within a time schedule of 22 days.

On a related note, Simbu will soon resume shooting for Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu.

