Sulthan First Look Featuring Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna To Be Out On October 26 At 10 AM

Here's a big update from the makers of Sulthan. The producer of the film SR Prabhu took to his social media handle to announce the arrival of the highly awaited first look poster from Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna's film.

He wrote, "#Sulthan first look on 26th #JaiSulthan." The poster will be dropped by the makers on October 26, 2020 (Monday) at 10 am. Since the announcement, fans and followers of both the stars have been trending #JaiSulthan on social media and are waiting to witness the first look poster.

Let us tell you that the filming of Sulthan was wrapped up recently. The lead actors had also shared a picture from the last day of shoot with the cast and crew on their respective social media handles. In the picture, Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna were seen slaying the newlywed look to perfection.

Thanking the entire team Karthi wrote, "And it's a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It's one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best."

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, "This is one of the sweetest teams I've worked with.. apart from shooting in tough locations and me constantly falling sick. I had always had fun on this set. Thank you for tolerating me and loads of love and wishes to the whole team."

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the action-drama will mark the Kollywood debut of south diva Rashmika Mandanna. Backed by SR Prabhu under the banner Potential Studios, Sulthan will also feature Ponnambalam and Yogi Babu.

