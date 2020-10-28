Suriya 40: Pandiraj And Sun Pictures To Join Hands For The Project

Suriya, the talented actor is all set to kickstart his 40th outing in the Tamil cinema, very soon. Now, it has been confirmed that the project will bring together director Pandiraj and Sun Pictures. Recently, the production banner confirmed that Pandiraj will helm the 40th outing of Nadippin Nayagan, which has been tentatively titled as Suriya 40.

Sun Pictures recently took to social media and revealed an announcement video of Suriya 40, to the much excitement of the fans and cine-goers. "We are happy to announce @Suriya_offl's #Suriya40bySunPictures directed by @pandiraj_dir. #Suriya40", reads the post. The leading actor, on the other hand, retweeted the post and sought the blessings and wishes of his fans and well-wishers.

According to the reports, the actor-director duo was in talks for a family drama from 2019. In an interaction with his Twitter followers, director Pandiraj had confirmed that a project with Suriya in on cards. When he was asked about his Suriya project, the filmmaker that a mass action film on the rural backdrop is in the pipeline. Now, the latest reports suggest that the project is all set to start rolling once the lockdown ends.

Initially, Suriya was planning to join hands with hitmaker Hari for his 40th outing, for a mass entertainer titled Aruvaa. But the highly anticipated project is now put on the back burner due to undisclosed reasons, and the actor-director duo decided to move on to their other commitments. However, the sources suggest that Aruvaa is not shelved, but delayed.

Suriya will be next seen in the upcoming Sudha Kongara directorial Soorarai Pottru, which is slated to be released on Amazon Prime soon. The talented actor is also joining hands with the National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran for his ambitious project Vaadi Vasal.

