Suriya 40: Rashmika Mandanna To Star In Pandiraj’s Next Directorial?

As we all know, Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Tamil debut with Karthi-starrer Sulthan. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of the same and is gearing up for its release. But now, a latest report suggests that Rashmika is all set to share screen space with Kollywood Superstar Suriya in his next untitled project, directed by Pandiraj.

A few days ago, the makers of Suriya 40 announced the project on Twitter. And now, it looks like they are keen to finalise Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady of the film. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. If it turns out to be true, it will be a delight to watch Suriya and Rashmika together.

Meanwhile, Suriya's much-awaited film Soorarai Pottru has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. As expected, the film is getting positive reviews from critics as well as masses. Apart from them, stars like Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas, Vijay Deverakonda and others have so far praised Suriya and his film, which is loosely based on Air Deccan founder, GR Gopinath's life.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has impressed fans in Tollywood as well as Sandalwood. She is now considered as the National Crush of India, all thanks to her projects becoming a hit including the dubbed versions and cuteness. On a professional note, she will next be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Apart from that, the actress is also a part of Kannada film Pogaru and Telugu film Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu.

