Suriya's Soorarai Pottru: The Team To Release Three More Songs?

Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starrer is all set to get a grand release on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime, on October 30, 2020. The Suriya starrer has created quite a stir on social media with the four songs that are released on social media platforms. Now, the latest reports suggest that more songs from Soorarai Pottru, are on the way.

In a recent interaction with his fans, music director GV Prakash Kumar had confirmed the rest of the songs from the playlist will be out before the release of the movie. The sources close to the project suggest that the playlist consists of three more songs.

Soorarai Pottru, which is said to be an autobiographical drama, features Suriya in the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara. Reportedly, the talented actor's character in the movie, Nedumaaran Rajangam, is said to be loosely based on GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Aparna Balamurali has played the female lead opposite Suriya in the Sudha Kongara directorial. Niketh Bommireddy is the director of photography. Sathish Suriya handles the editing. Soorarai Pottru is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under the banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.