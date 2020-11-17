Suriya Starts Shooting For Gautham Menon's Segment In Netflix's Navarasa

Suriya, the versatile actor has started shooting for Gautham Menon's segment in Netflix's Navarasa. PC Sreeram, the veteran cinematographer took to his official Twitter page and confirmed that the Suriya-Gautham Menon segment has started rolling. "Shooting for @menongautham - it's a web film starring Suriya. @Suriya_offl . Great energy on sets today!", wrote PC Sreeram on his Twitter post.

To the unversed, The Soorarai Pottru actor is playing the lead role in the talented filmmaker's segment in Navarasa, which is an anthology web series that consists of 9 films. The project, which is slated to be released on Netflix, is produced by the senior filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan.

As reported earlier, Navarasa will consist of 9 short films based on the nine 'rasas' aka human emotions. The short films are directed by nine promising filmmakers, including Gautham Menon, KV Anand, Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar, Ponram, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami, Halitha Shameem, and Rathindran Prasad.

The project is bringing together Suriya and Gautham Menon, one of the most-loved actor-director duos of the Tamil film industry, after a long gap of 12 years. The actor has earlier played the lead role in the filmmaker's two most appreciated films, Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranaam Aayiram, which were released in 2003 and 2008, respectively.

Suriya and Gautham Menon were later supposed to join hands for the romantic drama Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikkalam and Dhruva Natchathiram. Coming to Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikkalam, the project was dropped after a few days of shooting due to production issues. Dhruva Natchathiram, on the other hand, was delayed after Suriya walked out of the project citing creative differences. The actor was later replaced by Vikram, and the project is currently in the last stage of production.

