Thala Ajith's Valimai Is A Bilingual: To Release In Hindi!

Thala Ajith aka Ajith Kumar, the popular actor will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller Valimai. The highly anticipated project will mark Ajith's second collaboration with the talented filmmaker H Vinoth, after the success of courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai. As per the latest reports, Valimai is being made as a bilingual project.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Thala Ajith starrer will be simultaneously released in Hindi. In that case, Valimai will be the first project in the career of Ajith Kumar to have a pan-Indian release. However, there is no official confirmation on this report from the makers, yet.

To the unversed, the shooting of Valimai has been suspended due to the coronavirus threat. The next schedule of the action thriller might go on floors only by next year after the world completely overcomes the coronavirus threat. Director H Vinoth has reportedly made some changes into the script of the Ajith starrer so that the film can be completely shot inside India.

Ajith Kumar is appearing in the role of a police officer once again, in Valimai. Huma Qureshi appearing as one of the female leads in the movie, which is supposed to have two leading ladies. Yami Gautham is said to be appearing as the other female lead, but the team has not made an announcement on her collaboration with the project, yet.