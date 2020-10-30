Thalapathy 65: Who Is The New Director Of The Vijay Starrer?

Thalapathy Vijay's 65th outing which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry. According to the grapevine, AR Murugadoss, who was originally supposed to direct Thalapathy 65 has now walked out of the project. The rumour mills suggest that the filmmaker quit the Vijay starrer due to his differences with the production banner, Sun Pictures.

If the rumours are to be true, both the leading man Vijay and the production house were not convinced with the script of the film. AR Murugadoss was asked to rework the script, but the filmmaker refused. It is also rumoured that the director was unhappy with his remuneration and was not willing to take a pay cut for the project, which eventually led to his exit.

Now, the grapevine suggests that Sun Pictures has already begun the hunt for a new director, to helm Thalapathy 65. According to the reports, Vijay is keen to have an official launch very soon, as he has not announced any projects after the upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj project Master, so far. However, there is no official confirmation on any of these reports yet.

The possible names in the list for the new director of the Vijay starrer are Vetrimaaran, Atlee, and Sudha Kongara. All these three directors were said to be planning to collaborate with the Thalapathy for a project, for a very long time. But, none of them have managed to convince the star to team up with them, so far.

Coming to Vetrimaaran and Atlee, both the directors are currently busy with their other commitments, so the chances for them to take over Thalapathy 65 are very less. Sudha Kongara, on the other hand, is said to be planning to team up with Thala Ajith for her next, but nothing has been finalised so far.