Thalapathy Vijay Entertains Himself By Watching Money Heist & Mani Ratnam Movies

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the busiest actors in Tamil film industry. However, due to the restrictions in Tamil Nadu, the Bigil actor is spending some time with his family. Vijay's much-awaited film, Master was supposed to be released on April 9, 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, makers postponed its release. Hence, in this free time, Vijay has been doing various activities at home.

A few days ago, the actor took part in the Green India Challenge after being nominated by Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu. And now, we recently heard that Vijay has been continuously watching director Mani Ratnam's old movies at home, since the lockdown began. For the unversed, the veteran director is known for making realistic films, and Vijay's interest in Ratnam's movies hints about his plans to do a film on a realistic topic. However, it's not yet confirmed by the actor.

Apart from Mani Ratnam movies, Vijay has reportedly watched all the seasons of Netflix's Spanish show Money Heist. Apparently, he loved the show. Earlier, fans were considering Vijay for the role of Professor, after director Alex Rodrigo himself chose Thalapathy for Professor's role when asked about the cast of the show's Indian version, if ever made. They had even shared some morphed pictures of Thalapathy Vijay as a Professor.

Coming back to Master, the Vijay-starrer is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The music of Master has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With regard to its release, makers of Master have already clarified that they will not release the film on OTT platform.

