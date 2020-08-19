Vijay’s Master Team Is As Disappointed As The Fans With The Delay In Release, Says Lokesh Kanagaraj

Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master is one of the highly awaited films of the year. The romantic-thriller which was earlier scheduled for April 9 release, was further postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there have been several movies skipping the conventional theatrical release and opting for an OTT release, the makers of Master decided to stay away from the newly followed path. There were also a few reports suggesting that Thalapathy might opt for an OTT release, but the makers have reiterated that the film is only meant for a big-screen release.

Well recently, during an interaction with The Hindu Tamil, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that the makers of the film are also unhappy with the delay in the release as much as the fans. He added that everything was going as planned until the music release, but the pandemic obstructed the film's release which disappointed the team as well.

Talking about the final copy of the movie, he was quoted as saying in Tamil, which is loosely translated as, "Master will be a celebration once it is released. We were able to improve on the final phase work of the film during the lockdown. The cast and crew of the film have watched the movie. We are happy and we believe we have done a great job."

He also added that the fans and followers are incessantly asking him for the updates, but the reality is that the team is not in a position to unveil an update until and unless the lockdown is lifted. Well, looks like we will have to wait longer for an update on the highly-anticipated film.

Talking about the cast and crew of Master, the film will have versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi locking horns with Vijay. South diva Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady of the thriller, which will also feature Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying pivotal roles. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio.

Master Stunt Choreographer Siva Drops Unrevealed Details From The Vijay Starrer

Vijay's Master Is Not Getting Released On Amazon Prime, Confirms Producer