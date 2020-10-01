Thani Oruvan 2: The Jayam Ravi-Mohan Raja Project To Start Rolling In February 2021?

Jayam Ravi, the versatile actor, is all set to join hands with his elder brother, the popular filmmaker Mohan Raja once again. The actor-director brothers are teaming up once again for the sequel of Thani Oruvan very soon. As per the latest reports, the project, which has been titled as Thani Oruvan 2, will start rolling in February 2021.

As reported earlier, Jayam Ravi will reprise his much-loved character Mithran IPS in the sequel. Nayanthara, the leading lady of Thani Oruvan, is also expected to reprise her character in the project. The project, which is said to be an action thriller, is also expected to bring back all the major faces of its prequel, except the antagonist Arvind Swami.

Even though the makers have not revealed any details regarding the theme of the second installment, the sources suggest that the sequel will have a stronger antagonist. Some of the leading names of the South Indian film industry are said to be in consideration for the role of the main antagonist in the Thani Oruvan 2. An official update on the project is expected to be revealed very soon.