Time Enna Boss Trailer: Amazon Prime Video’s Upcoming Sitcom Is All Set To Take You On A Joy Ride

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Tamil sitcom Time Enna Boss' trailer is finally out, and as expected, it is hysterically funny. The official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime shared the trailer today and wrote, "Watch time travel adventures unfold as the past and the future converge in your present with #TimeEnnaBossOnPrime Movie camera: http://amzn.to/TEBTrailer New series, September 18! @bharathhere @ILikeSlander @SarathySanjana @priya_Bshankar @KavithalayaaOff #Karunakaran #RoboShankar."

The Time Enna Boss trailer starts with Bharath Niwas, who is playing an average IT guy and dealing with some issues with his parents. He welcomes four strangers that have travelled from different time zones. Apart from Bharath Niwas, the sitcom also stars Robo Shankar, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Alexander Babu, Sanjana Sarathy, Mamathi Chari and Karunakaran in pivotal roles. The trailer shows the intriguing topic of time-travel with a humourous touch.

Some moments from the Time Enna Boss trailer will make you laugh because of its unique take on living a stress-free life. The sitcom will be released on September 18 on Amazon Prime Video. It will have 10 episodes which are set to take you on a joy ride.

Time Enna Boss has been produced by Pushpa Kandaswamy and Kandaswamy Bharathan under the banner of Kavithalyaa Productions. In the statement, Pushpa Kandaswamy opened up about the sitcom and said, "The concept of Time Enna Boss is unique and innovative, taking the audiences on a refreshing journey of time travel with lots of laughter, fun and heartwarming moments. After Harmony with A.R.Rahman, we are happy to be associated once again with Amazon Prime Video for our second venture -- Time Enna Boss which we believe has the potential to delight audiences in the south. In Time Enna Boss, Kavithalayaa has managed to rope in some of the top artists from the film industry to provide a delightfully fun show which will lighten up people's moods during these unprecedented times. We are confident that the Tamil audiences will enjoy watching the show as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Well, fans can't wait to watch Time Enna Boss on Amazon Prime Video!

