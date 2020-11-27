Tribute To SP Balasubrahmanyam: Andhra Pradesh Govt Honours Late Legendary Singer By Giving His Name To Music School

Andhra Pradesh government recently decided to honour late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (74), who passed away on September 25, 2020, in Chennai due to cardio-respiratory arrest. Notably, the AP government has renamed the Government School of Music & Dance in Nellore as 'Dr S P Balasubramanyam Government School of Music & Dance'. Well, SPB's contribution to Indian cinema is unforgettable.

Overwhelmed with the gesture of Andhra Pradesh government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, SPB's son Charan thanked them on Twitter. Replying to Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy's tweet, the singer's son wrote, "Great full to the #APgov and @ysjagan garu for this honor."

Earlier, a dubbing studio in Chennai was named 'SPB' after the demise of the legend. It was inaugurated by actor Radha Ravi.

Talking about his last days, SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for COVID-19 in August and was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai for treatment. Notably, he recovered from Coronavirus but had to stay in the hospital due to some lung-related ailments. Eventually, on September 25, he bid adieu to the world.

Notably, SP Balasubrahmanyam had sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages. The Government of India had honoured him with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

