Trisha Has Only SEVEN Posts On Her Instagram Handle & Fans Are Confused

      Trisha Krishnan is known for her glamourous look and amazing acting chops in the South film industry. The actress has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Apart from entertaining audiences in films, Trisha also impressed her spectators on Instagram by posting her beautiful pictures. The Petta actress is quite famous for her Instagram game, however, her recent act will leave you confused.

      Recently, Trisha shocked her fans by deleting almost all her posts from her Instagram handle. The actress now has only seven posts on her Insta handle and fans are confused about the same. Well, the reason behind her action is still unknown, but it's heard that the actress deleted the posts because of the flak she received on social media.

      Trisha Krishnan

      For the unversed, Meera Mitun targeted Trisha for allegedly copying her in the photos she posted on Instagram. Apart from that, Meera also bashed the Tamil actress by calling her a 'product of nepotism'. She also claimed that 'nepotism in Kollywood is based on caste'. Though Trisha received support from her fans, the actress seems to be miffed with the hatred on social media. However, these are all just speculations, as she has not yet opened up about it.

      Trishas Instagram handle

      On a professional note, Trisha Krishnan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's period film Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on the Tamil novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Ponniyin Selvan also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Apart from that, Trisha was also a part of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, however, she left the film due to some creative differences.

