    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Trisha Krishnan Goes In A Digital Detox Mode; Read Deets Inside To Know Why!

      By
      |

      After the recent Instagram deactivation of the wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, now south diva Trisha Krishna has decided to take a break from social media. Yes you read that right! The actress who is usually active on social media, interacting with fans through her posts and live sessions, abruptly bid adieu to the digital world.

      trisha

      She wrote on Twitter that she needs oblivion at the moment.

      Trisha Takes A Break!

      Trisha Takes A Break!

      She also requested her fans to stay safe amid the COVID-19 lockdown. "On a happy but ‘my mind needs oblivion at the moment' note, a digital detox, Stay home! Stay safe! This too shall pass", the ‘96 actress wrote. For the unversed, the actress enjoys a massive fan following of 5.2M on Twitter and 2.4M on Instagram. Her last Instagram story had a blacked-out image captioned, ‘Rip humanity'. It is not known why the actress has taken an abrupt decision about the same, but her exit from social media has left her fans stunned. Well, do not worry, as we are sure Trisha will be back soon with more power and positivity.

      Trisha’s Paramapadham Vilayattu

      Trisha’s Paramapadham Vilayattu

      Talking about her movies, the actress is waiting for the lockdown to get over so as to release her 60th film Paramapadham Vilayattu. The release of the political thriller directed by Thirugnanam was postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The movie bankrolled by 24HRS Productions also features Nandha Durairaj, Richard Rishi, Vela Ramamoorthy, AL Azhagapppan and Deep Shankar in pivotal roles.

      Recent Outing Of Trisha

      Recent Outing Of Trisha

      Trisha, recently appeared in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. Also called the spin-off of 2010 movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, the short film released during the lockdown received mixed response from the netizens. The 12-minute video also featured STR as Karthik.

      Trisha And Ponniyin Selvan

      Trisha And Ponniyin Selvan

      Post lockdown, Trisha will start shooting her next with Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the movie has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vikram Prabhu.

      Also Read: Did Trisha Delete Cryptic Post About Ex-Boyfriend Rana Daggubati?

      Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn Review: Simbu & Trisha Are Brilliant In This Gautham Menon Short Film!

      Read more about: trisha krishnan kollywood
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X