Trisha Krishnan Goes In A Digital Detox Mode; Read Deets Inside To Know Why!

Trisha Takes A Break!

She also requested her fans to stay safe amid the COVID-19 lockdown. "On a happy but ‘my mind needs oblivion at the moment' note, a digital detox, Stay home! Stay safe! This too shall pass", the ‘96 actress wrote. For the unversed, the actress enjoys a massive fan following of 5.2M on Twitter and 2.4M on Instagram. Her last Instagram story had a blacked-out image captioned, ‘Rip humanity'. It is not known why the actress has taken an abrupt decision about the same, but her exit from social media has left her fans stunned. Well, do not worry, as we are sure Trisha will be back soon with more power and positivity.

Trisha’s Paramapadham Vilayattu

Talking about her movies, the actress is waiting for the lockdown to get over so as to release her 60th film Paramapadham Vilayattu. The release of the political thriller directed by Thirugnanam was postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The movie bankrolled by 24HRS Productions also features Nandha Durairaj, Richard Rishi, Vela Ramamoorthy, AL Azhagapppan and Deep Shankar in pivotal roles.

Recent Outing Of Trisha

Trisha, recently appeared in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. Also called the spin-off of 2010 movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, the short film released during the lockdown received mixed response from the netizens. The 12-minute video also featured STR as Karthik.

Trisha And Ponniyin Selvan

Post lockdown, Trisha will start shooting her next with Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the movie has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vikram Prabhu.