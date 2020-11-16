Trisha Krishnan To Have A Love Marriage

Trisha Krishnan is one of the finest actresses in the Tamil film industry. The diva has impressed fans with her powerful performances in many films. However, her fans are very much curious to know about her marriage plans.

With the constant question about marriage on social media, Trisha finally opened up about her wedding plans. In an interview with a leading portal, Trisha broke her silence on marriage. The actress said that she will marry someone who fully understands her. While speaking about the type of marriage, she confirmed that it will be a love marriage. Well, she didn't reveal the name of the person.

Apart from that, Trisha added that the marriage will happen soon after she finds her right man. Until then, she doesn't have to worry about being single. Moreover, she even said that if she doesn't meet her right man, she is ready to be single forever.

Talking about her personal life, Trisha was in a relationship with Rana Daggubati for several years. However, the couple parted ways. Rana got married to Miheeka Bajaj in August 2020. In January 2015, the actress had got engaged to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian, but after some months, Trisha confirmed that they had ended their engagement in May 2015.

Recently, reports were stating that Trisha and actor Simbu might get married this year. However, the actor's close acquaintance revealed that they are just good friend and rubbished the reports about their marriage. On a professional note, Tamil films like Paramapadham Vilayattu, Garjanai, Raangi, Sugar and Ponniyin Selvan. She is also a part of Malayalam film Ram.

