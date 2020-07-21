Trisha Krishnan To Marry STR Amid COVID-19 Lockdown?

Rumour Has It!

According to an online portal, the duo is in a serious relationship and are desiring to take a step forward in their lives. For the unversed, the actors have earlier worked in Alai (2003) directed by Vikram Kumar, but garnered huge attention and appreciation of the masses with Gautham Vasudev Menon's 2010 movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

When Trisha And STR Joined Hands For Gautham Menon

Recently, the duo shared screen space for a spin-off of Menon's short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which yet again created a buzz on social media. There are several fans who are wishing for the actors to marry each other and lead a perfect life. However, only Trisha and Simbu's official confirmation about the wedding will prove if the news is just a rumour or the much awaited-wedding is actually going to happen soon.

Trisha And STR’s Past Relationships

STR's relationships with Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani have grabbed eyeballs long back, and it's known to all. On the other hand, Trisha was rumoured to have a special bond with Rana Daggubati and Dhanush.

Trisha and STR’s Upcoming Movies

Talking about their future projects, Trisha will start shooting for her next with Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the movie has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vikram Prabhu. On the other hand, STR will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu with Kalyani Priyadarshan. He will also essay an extended cameo in UR Jameel's Maha starring Hansika Motwani.