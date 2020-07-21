Trisha Krishnan To Marry STR Amid COVID-19 Lockdown?
South beauty Trisha Krishnan's acting chops are an unmissable treat for her fans. Be it Janu from '96 or Jessie from Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, the characters portrayed by her in innumerable movies have always impressed the audiences.
Well now, we have an exciting news about the lovely actress that might make your heart skip a beat. As per reports that are doing the rounds on the internet, Trisha will soon enter wedlock with actor STR aka Silambarasan.
Rumour Has It!
According to an online portal, the duo is in a serious relationship and are desiring to take a step forward in their lives. For the unversed, the actors have earlier worked in Alai (2003) directed by Vikram Kumar, but garnered huge attention and appreciation of the masses with Gautham Vasudev Menon's 2010 movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.
When Trisha And STR Joined Hands For Gautham Menon
Recently, the duo shared screen space for a spin-off of Menon's short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which yet again created a buzz on social media. There are several fans who are wishing for the actors to marry each other and lead a perfect life. However, only Trisha and Simbu's official confirmation about the wedding will prove if the news is just a rumour or the much awaited-wedding is actually going to happen soon.
Trisha And STR’s Past Relationships
STR's relationships with Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani have grabbed eyeballs long back, and it's known to all. On the other hand, Trisha was rumoured to have a special bond with Rana Daggubati and Dhanush.
Trisha and STR’s Upcoming Movies
Talking about their future projects, Trisha will start shooting for her next with Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the movie has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vikram Prabhu. On the other hand, STR will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu with Kalyani Priyadarshan. He will also essay an extended cameo in UR Jameel's Maha starring Hansika Motwani.
