RUMOUR HAS IT! Valimai Motion Poster To Be Revealed On New Year's Eve?

Valimai, the Ajith Kumar starring action thriller is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. After much waiting, a massive update on the Thala Ajith starrer is said to be on the way. If the rumours are to be believed, the much-awaited Valimai motion poster will be revealed on New Year's eve.

According to the grapevine, the makers are planning to release a series of updates following the release of the Valimai motion poster. In that case, the beginning of 2021 is going to be a celebration time for the Ajith Kumar fans, who have been terribly missing their idol's presence on the silver screen.

The fans, who are highly excited about the latest speculations, have been trending the hashtag #ValimaiMotionPoster on social media platforms for the past few hours. As reported earlier, Ajith Kumar's PR had recently released a press statement, requesting the fans and cine-goers to wait for the Valimai updates. So, there are chances for the speculations regarding the motion poster to come true.

As reported earlier, the final schedule of Valimai, which marks Thala Ajith's second collaboration with young filmmaker H Vinoth, is expected to start rolling soon. The sources suggest that the final schedule will commence by the next week, and will be wrapped up within Pongal 2021. Ajith is planning to have a working Christmas and New Year days for Valimai.

Ajith Kumar is playing a police officer in the H Vinoth directorial, which is said to be an unusual cop drama. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi appears as the female leads opposite Ajith. Senior actress Sumitra, VJ Bani, Karthikeya Gummakonda, and so on appear in the supporting roles. Valimai is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

