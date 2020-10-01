Valimai: The Thala Ajith Starrer To Reinvent Action Sequences Of Tamil Cinema?

Valimai, the Thala Ajith starrer is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Tamil cinema right now. As per the latest reports, Valimai might reinvent the action sequences of Kollywood, by introducing a never-seen-before style. The sources suggest that the Ajith starrer majorly revolves around racing, and will have some high voltage action scenes based on the concept.

Director H Vinoth and his team have resumed the shooting of Valimai in Chennai recently, following all safety guidelines implemented by the government. The team is currently filming the race scenes featuring Karthikeya Gummakonda, the actor who appears as the antagonist in Valimai. If the reports are to be believed, Ajith will soon resume shooting and will film his combination scenes with the RX 100 actor.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Boney Kapoor, the producer of Valimai had opened up about the current status of the H Vinoth directorial. 'Valimai is a big action film that stars Ajith Kumar. It happens to be the 60th film of the actor. Around 50 percent shooting of Valimai is completed', revealed the producer.