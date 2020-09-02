Varma Starring Dhruv Vikram Is Not Releasing On OTT Platform, Producer Calls It ‘False News’

Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu-starrer Adithya Varma (2019) had received positive responses from masses as well as critics. Directed by Gireesaaya, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy (2017) turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films in 2019. Recently, you must have heard a rumour that the film's old version titled as Varma is reportedly releasing on OTT platform.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that the makers are now planning to release Bala's directorial Varma on OTT platforms. Ever since the reports about Varma came out, fans have been eagerly expressing their wish to watch Bala's version on video streaming platform. However, producer Mukesh Ratilal Mehta rubbished the reports and said it's a piece of 'False news' on Twitter.

For the unversed, Adithya Varma was originally directed by Bala under the title Varma. It was shot in 2018 between March and September, however, due to creative differences with E4 Entertainment, the production house decided to shoot the film again with different director and cast including leading lady. Notably, Dhruv and music composer Radhan were retained from the old team. Gireesaaya and Banita Sandhu came on board later as the director and lead actress of the film, respectively.

On a related note, Adithya Varma is reportedly the first film in Tamil cinema which was reshot, due to the producer's reaction to the final product. Producer of the film had said that they refused to release Bala's Varma due to unsatisfactory final cut and announced to reshoot the film with different director and crew. On the other hand, Bala had said he himself quit the film to save his creative freedom as he was asked to make changes.

