Vijay Is Not In Talking Terms With Father SA Chandrasekhar: Major Rift In The Family?

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is reportedly going through a tough time in his personal life. In a media interaction, Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar has confirmed that the actor is not on talking terms with his father SA Chandrasekhar, over the differences in opinions regarding the latter's political party.

The cracks in the family started becoming visible after the Master actor released an official statement, stating that he is in no way associated with his father Chandrasekhar's political party. To the unversed, the senior filmmaker had recently registered a new political party with the Election Commission of India, named All India Thalapathy Makkal Iyakkam.

However, Vijay denied his involvement in the party in his statement and requested all his fans to not associate themselves with the Thalapathy Makkal Iyakkam. According to Shoba Chandrasekhar, the actor has been asking his father to keep tight-lipped about his political entry. But, SA Chandrasekhar decided to go ahead with the party launch, which resulted in a rift between the father-son duo.

SA Chandrasekhar later went on to reveal that all is not well between him and son Vijay, in a recent interview given to a leading national daily. According to the senior filmmaker, Vijay is currently stuck in a 'poisonous' circle, and the people who are with him now are using his popularity for their personal benefits. He stated that these people have used social media to portray that whatever Vijay's father is doing, is against the actor.

The director also added that he is trapped between the identities of SA Chandrasekhar and Vijay's father. The actor wants him to remain as only his father, but he cannot restrict himself in only that identity. Chandrasekhar also remarked that he was the one who sacrificed his filmmaking career to build his son's career and stood with him as his manager for many years.

Well, we hope the father-son duo resolve their differences and patch up very soon.

Also Read:

Vijay Denies Being Associated With His Father's Political Party; Releases Official Statement

Vikram Title Teaser Out! Kamal Haasan's Next Promises To Give Us A Thrilling Experience