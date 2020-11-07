Vikram Title Teaser Out! Kamal Haasan’s Next Promises To Give Us A Thrilling Experience

Kamal Haasan's 232nd film's title teaser is finally out and it is titled as Vikram. On the occasion of Ulaganayagan's 66th birthday, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared the brand new title teaser by wishing the superstar.

Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Dear Guru..This is our humble gift to you sir.. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Please do keep inspiring us always sir @ikamalhaasan."

In the title teaser of Vikram, Kamal Haasan looks deadly, as he is all set to surprise us with a never seen before avatar. His salt and pepper look in the teaser is making fans excited to see the action drama in theatres. We must say that the teaser is the perfect treat for Haasan fans on his 66th birthday. Apart from that, the teaser gives glimpses of Kamal Haasan's character which is unpredictable, as he hides weapons all around his house and prepares food for some masked men.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the music of the film will be composed by Aniruddh Ravichander. Details about Vikram's cast and crew is yet to be revealed.

If reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan is expected to start filming for Vikram in November 2020. The film is scheduled to be released in Summer 2021.

