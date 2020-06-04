Vijay’s Master Breaks Bigil’s Record Even Before Release?

Vijay-starrer Master is considered as one of the most awaited films in Kollywood. The Thalapathy fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite hero's magic on the big screen. Well, Master was scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020, however, due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in India, it couldn't it got postponed.

There is a huge buzz amongst the masses about Master and all thanks to Vijay's immense fan following. Meanwhile, Vijay's next has recently created a record ahead of its release. Yes, you read that right!

Thalapathy's Master has broken his previous film Bigil's record. A report published in IndiaGlitz stated that Master's OTT streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for Rs 15 crore. With this whopping amount, Vijay's Master surpassed the previous record of Rs 14 crore, which was held by his film, Bigil, starring Nayanthara and directed by Atlee. However, the earlier report by Filmibeat stated that Bigil was sold at Rs 15 crores to Amazon Prime. The official figures are yet to be revealed.

Well, due to the lockdown, many big films' releases are on hold, but some makers are preferring to release their movies on OTT platforms. Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal, has become the first Tamil films, which released on OTT platform. When Master makers were asked about the OTT release, they clearly stated that they will release the film in theatres only.

Also Read : Master: Vijay Fans Are Unhappy With The Co-Writer's Revelations!

Reports suggest that makers are planning to release Master on Diwali 2020 but everything depends upon the government's decision. Meanwhile, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. Master's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it has already become popular amongst the masses. Especially, songs like Vaathi Coming and Oru Kutti Kathai have become Thalapathy fans' favourite.

Also Read : Vijay's Vaathi Coming Song From Master Is A Funfilled Therapy For COVID-19 Doctors & Nurses