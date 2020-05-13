VIjay's Master Is Based On A True Story, Says Co-Writer!

Master, the Vijay starrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most-awaited upcoming films of the Tamil film industry. As per the latest reports, Master is based on a true story. Pon Parthiban, the co-writer of the project made the revelation in a recent interview.
