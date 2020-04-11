    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay's Mersal Album Crosses 400 Million Views On YouTube!

      By
      |

      The music album of Mersal, the Vijay starrer which hit the theaters in 2017, was highly appreciated by both the Tamil cinema audiences and music lovers. As per the latest updates, Mersal music album has crossed a whopping 400 Million views on YouTube. The exciting update was revealed by Sony Music South, through their official social media pages.

      Mersal music album consists four songs that are composed by the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, thus marking his collaboration with Vijay after a long break. The Atlee Kumar directorial also marked Rahman's first collaboration with Vivek, who is one of the most sought-after lyricists of the contemporary Tamil cinema. Among the Mersal songs, it was Aalaporaan Thamizhan that emerged as the most popular single of the album.

      Aalaporaan Thamizhan, which is jointly sung by Kailash Kher, D Sathyaprakash, Deepak Blue, and Pooja Vaidyanath, had crossed 100 Million views on YouTube by April 11, 2019. The highly popular number that depicts the Tamil pride had also emerged as the most searched topic at Google Trends in the year 2019.

      Vijays Mersal Album Crosses 400 Million Views On YouTube | Mersal Album Touches 400 Million Views

      Mersal, which is an out and out action thriller, marked Thalapathy Vijay's second collaboration with the popular young filmmaker Atlee Kumar, after the great success of Katthi. The actor appeared in a triple role in the movie, as Vetrimaaran, a village wrestler and his sons, Dr. Maaran, a medical practitioner, and Vetri, a magician.

      Nithya Menen, Samantha Akkineni, and Kajal Aggarwal appeared as the female leads opposite Vijay in the movie which is jointly penned by director Atlee, Baahubali fame Vijayendra Prasad, and S Ramana Girivasan. GK Vishnu handled the cinematography of the project. The editing was handled by Ruben. Mersal is produced by N Ramasamy, Hema Rukmini, and H Murali, under the banner Thenandal Studio Limited.

      Also Read:

      Venkat Prabhu Shares A Throwback Picture With Ajith And Vijay: Is A Thala-Thalapathy Film On Cards?

      Read more about: mersal vijay ar rahman atlee
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X