Vijay's Mersal Album Crosses 400 Million Views On YouTube!

The music album of Mersal, the Vijay starrer which hit the theaters in 2017, was highly appreciated by both the Tamil cinema audiences and music lovers. As per the latest updates, Mersal music album has crossed a whopping 400 Million views on YouTube. The exciting update was revealed by Sony Music South, through their official social media pages.

Mersal music album consists four songs that are composed by the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, thus marking his collaboration with Vijay after a long break. The Atlee Kumar directorial also marked Rahman's first collaboration with Vivek, who is one of the most sought-after lyricists of the contemporary Tamil cinema. Among the Mersal songs, it was Aalaporaan Thamizhan that emerged as the most popular single of the album.

Aalaporaan Thamizhan, which is jointly sung by Kailash Kher, D Sathyaprakash, Deepak Blue, and Pooja Vaidyanath, had crossed 100 Million views on YouTube by April 11, 2019. The highly popular number that depicts the Tamil pride had also emerged as the most searched topic at Google Trends in the year 2019.

Mersal, which is an out and out action thriller, marked Thalapathy Vijay's second collaboration with the popular young filmmaker Atlee Kumar, after the great success of Katthi. The actor appeared in a triple role in the movie, as Vetrimaaran, a village wrestler and his sons, Dr. Maaran, a medical practitioner, and Vetri, a magician.

Nithya Menen, Samantha Akkineni, and Kajal Aggarwal appeared as the female leads opposite Vijay in the movie which is jointly penned by director Atlee, Baahubali fame Vijayendra Prasad, and S Ramana Girivasan. GK Vishnu handled the cinematography of the project. The editing was handled by Ruben. Mersal is produced by N Ramasamy, Hema Rukmini, and H Murali, under the banner Thenandal Studio Limited.

Also Read:

Venkat Prabhu Shares A Throwback Picture With Ajith And Vijay: Is A Thala-Thalapathy Film On Cards?