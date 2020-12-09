Vijay Sethupathi Loses Aamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha After Failing To Shed Weight: Report

A few days ago, we had reported that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a pivotal role in Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's next, Laal Singh Chaddha. Reports had stated that Vijay will essay the role of Aamir's best friend in the remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which was played by Mykelti Williamson in the original.

However, a Mumbai Mirror report states that Aamir Khan has dropped Vijay Sethupathi and replaced him with Manav Vij. The report reveals that Mr Perfectionist was not happy as he failed to shed weight to look fit for the character. Hence, Aamir Khan reportedly chose and shot with Manav Vij for the part. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Well, Vijay Sethupathi fans were quite excited to see him in a Hindi film, but it looks like they have to wait a little longer for the Makkal Selvan's Bollywood debut. Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, the film is being produced by Aamir Khan.

Coming back to Vijay Sethupathi, the actor has multiple projects like Master, Navarasa, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Tughlaq Durbar, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Uppena, Maamanithan, Corona Kumar, Annabelie Subramaniam and 19(1) (a). Yesterday, Vijay Sethupathi revealed on Twitter that Netflix acquired the digital rights of his next Laabam opposite Shruti Haasan. He wrote, "#Laabam streaming rights has been bagged by @NetflixIndia."

Directed by SP Jananathan, Laabam also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithvi Rajan and Nitish Veera in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Vijay Sethupathi and P Arumuga Kumar, the film has songs composed by Imman.

