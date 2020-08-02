Vijay Sethupathi's Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic: Musician Sam CS Joins The Team!

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to play the renowned cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan on the silver screen, very soon. The talented actor has been roped in to play the role of the legendary Sri Lankan spinner in the upcoming biopic based on his life. As per the latest reports, the highly anticipated project has got its music director.

Sam CS, the talented musician has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic, which is directed by MS Bhoopathy. The Muttiah Muralitharan biopic will mark the third collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Sam CS, who have teamed up for the popular films Vikram Veda and Puriyatha Puthir in the past.

As per the reports, the promising project, which is reportedly titled as 800, is primarily being made in Tamil and will be dubbed into the other prominent Indian languages. Vijay Sethupathi is planning to shed a few kilos to play the veteran spinner on screen. The actor is also getting professional training in spinning, as a part of his preparations for the role.

Interestingly, in a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi had mentioned that he has absolutely no knowledge about cricket, as he never enjoyed the sports. According to the actor, he is not fond of cricket from childhood and confessed the same to Muttiah Muralitharan when he received the offer to play him on screen. However, the senior cricketer found this quality of Vijay Sethupathi most appealing and was very clear that he wants the Master actor to play him onscreen.

The highly anticipated project is expected to start rolling once lead actor Vijay Sethupathi completes his current commitments. The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast, but a few real-life cricketers are said to be making cameo appearances in the project. The Muttiah Muralitharan biopic is produced by actor-producer Rana Daggubati for his home banner Suresh Productions, in association with Dar Motion Pictures.

