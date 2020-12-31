Vijay Sethupathi To Make Bollywood Debut Soon; To Make The Announcement On New Year's Day 2021

Vijay's Sethupathi, the supremely talented actor is finally all set to make his Bollywood debut. As per the latest updates, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the lead role in veteran cinematographer-director Santhosh Sivan's upcoming Hindi directorial venture, which is an official remake of the acclaimed film Maanagaram.

As per the reports, Vijay Sethupathi is planning to make the big announcement on New Year's day, 2021. The sources suggest that the actor will reveal the title of the project, along with a first look poster at 3 PM on January 1, 2021. The reports have come out as a great excitement to the actor's fans, who were disappointed about him being unable to make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chadda.

To the unversed, Vijay Sethupathi was roped in to play a pivotal role in the Aamir Khan starrer. But the actor later decided to walk out of the project due to the unavailability of his dates, as Laal Singh Chaddha was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Maanagaram, which marked the directorial debut of Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj had emerged as a commercial success and earned rave reviews from the viewers. Coming to the Hindi remake of the project, the project will have renowned talents including Vikrant Massey, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, in which he plays the lead antagonist. The actor's another upcoming project, Laabam has been slated to have an OTT release, very soon. Sethupathi is currently busy with the shooting of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

