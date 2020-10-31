Vijay To Team Up With Perarasu And Sri Thenandal Films For Thalapathy 65?

Thalapathy 65, the upcoming Vijay starrer has been making headlines lately after the speculations regarding director AR Murugadoss's exit from the project started doing rounds. Now, the rumour mills suggest that Vijay is planning to team up with director Perarasu and Sri Thenandal Films, for his 65th outing in Tamil Cinema.

As per the reports, the Master actor was originally planning to team up with director Perarasu for his 66th film. The duo had also decided to team up with Sri Thenandal Films for the project, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. But now, Vijay is decided that the Perarasu project will be his 65th outing in Tamil cinema.

In that case, it is confirmed that Vijay might not be teaming up with Sun Pictures for a project, in the near future. Earlier, it was reported that the banner is planning to rope in a new director for their Thalapathy project after AR Murugadoss's exit. But now, it seems like things have not materialized and the actor and production banner mutually decided to back out from the collaboration.

If things proceed at the same rate, Thalapathy 65 will mark the collaboration of Vijay and Perarasu, after a long gap of 15 years. The duo has teamed up for the blockbuster movies Thiruppachi and Sivakasi, both released in 2005. Both films have emerged as great commercial successes. Even Vijay and Perarasu were supposed to join hands after the two back to back successes, the project did not materialise.

Sri Thenandal Films, on the other hand, last teamed up with Vijay for the Atlee directorial Mersal, which was released in 2017. The movie, which featured the actor in a triple role, has earned blockbuster status at the box office.

