Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj's Chiyaan 60: The Shooting Location Is Finalised

Vikram, the National award-winning actor, and his son, the young actor Dhruv Vikram are all set to join hands with talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Reportedly, the team has finalised the shooting location of the movie, which has been tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60. If the latest reports are to be believed, Chiyaan 60 will be majorly shot in Kodaikanal.

According to the grapevine, the Vikram-Dhruv Vikram starrer is reportedly titled as Thiravukol Madhiravadhi. The gossip mongers suggest that the team has already finalised this title for Chiyaan 60, and an official announcement on the same is reportedly on the way. As per the reports, the project is also all set to emerge as the first Tamil film to start rolling amidst lockdown.

The rumour mills also suggest that Vikram is all set to essay the first out and out negative character of his career in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the movie, which is bankrolled by 7 Screen Studios.