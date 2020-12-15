Vishal’s Ex-Fiancée Anisha Alla To Tie The Knot With A Businessman?

Popular Kollywood actor Vishal was supposed to tie the knot with his dear friend Anisha Alla in October 2020. The couple had got engaged last year in a grand ceremony. However, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that the duo had called off their wedding due to some differences between them. Now, after the breakup, it looks like Anisha Alla has finally moved on in her life, as she is reportedly getting married to a businessman.

The latest report states that Anisha's parents have fixed her wedding with a businessman. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. In an interview with a popular YouTube channel, Vishal confirmed that Anisha and he had parted ways long back and her family was looking for a groom.

Despite calling it quits, Vishal and Anisha maintained silence over their breakup rumours. Notably, Anisha had also deleted all her pictures with Vishal from her social media handles. In a media interaction, the actor's father GK Reddy had said, "As we know the engagement event is over. Vishal is particular in conducting his marriage at the newly constructed building of Nadigar Sangam building so there is a delay. As the Nadigar Sangam election issue is in the court, we couldn't immediately arrange the wedding."

On the professional front, Vishal will next be seen in Chakra opposite Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath. He is also a part of films like Enemy and Thupparivaalan 2.

