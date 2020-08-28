Vishnu Vishal Jokingly Says Karunakaran Got Injured Because His Wife ‘Whacked D S*it Out Of Him’

A few days ago, we had reported that popular comedian Karunakaran got hospitalized, after getting injured on the sets of Silambarasan aka Simbu-starrer Maanaadu. The actor had undergone surgery. Ever since Karunakaran got admitted to the hospital, his fans started praying for his speedy recovery. Now, as per the latest update, 39-year-old Karunakaran is recovering rapidly.

Karunakaran's dear friend and actor Vishnu Vishal posted a video of Karunakaran on Instagram and revealed that he is recovering fast after his surgery. The Ratsasan actor captioned the video as, "My buddy @karunakaran.kalidas is recovering fast after his ACL surgery... Looks like he is enjoyin his rehab... So how did he get injured..?? I think he is hiding the truth ... His wife @thendralkarunakaran whacked d shit out of him during this lockdown But he says injured during shoot..."

Watch the video here

In the video, one can see, Karunakaran is lying on the bed and enjoying Tamil music, his leg is tied-up with support stand. On a lighter note, Vishnu said Karunakaran is hiding the truth. Hilariously, Vishnu Vishal joked about Karunakaran's injury and said that his wife might have whacked him during the lockdown. After this update, Karunakaran fans must have got some relief and are hoping to see him working again.

Also Read : Karunakaran Undergoes Surgery After Getting Injured While Shooting For Maanaadu Before Lockdown

On a professional note, Karunakaran is playing a key role in Maanaadu which is being helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The actor is also a part of Panni Kutty and Trip, co-starring Yogi Babu. Both the films will reportedly release after the pandemic ends. On the other hand, Karunakaran is also playing a meaty role in Sivakarthikeyan starring sci-fi thriller Ayalaan.

Also Read : Selfie With Mahatma Gandhi: Indru Netru Naalai Promises To Be A Good Sci-Fi Entertainer!