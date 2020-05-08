When Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth Relationship Started-Off On A Rumour Note!

When Cupid’s Arrow Struck

The duo's love tale indeed started with rumours of them dating each other. In a past interview, when asked about how he met his wife, Dhanush had revealed that during the first-day show of his film 2003 film Kaadhal Kondein, the cinema owner introduced him to Rajinikanth's daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya. "We just said hi to each other and left. The next day, Aishwarya sent me a bouquet saying, Good work. Keep in Touch. I just took that very seriously. She is two years older to me and we decided to get married two years later after the first meeting."

The Big Wedding!

After a meeting between the two sides, the families were more than happy to accept each other with open arms. The traditional wedding took place on November 18, 2004, at Rajnikanth's residence. Hundreds of people gathered outside the house to get a glimpse of the new couple and the nuptials of the big fat wedding. Biggies from the film industry, irrespective of language and politicians attended one of the biggest weddings in the town. The duo has two sons, Yatra Raj and Linga Raj.

Aishwarya, Way Simpler Than Thalaivar!

Talking about his wife, Dhanush responded that his wife is simpler than her father Rajinikanth. "If you think her father is simple, meet Aishwarya. She is hundred times simpler than her father. She treats everybody as an equal and can be friends with anybody. But I also like the fact that she is complicated. She is a good mother to my children and is bringing them up really well." He also added, "She is a fantastic women. She has handled me and my work stress really well."

The Father-In-Law- Son-In-Law Equation!

Surprisingly, the actor revealed that he and Rajinikanth's conversations are very simple, and that it has nothing to do with films or brainstorming on them. Sharing about how Rajini appreciated him on the success of Kaadhal Kondein, he said, "After the movie, one of his men called me to his farmhouse. He(Rajinikanth) wanted to appreciate me for the work as he liked it." Dhanush also added that he has always been a fan of the Superstar. "Anything can change in my life, but the fact that I am his fan will always remain", the Kolaveri singer added.