When Thalapathy Vijay Confessed That Superstar Rajinikanth Gave Birth To His Career

Interest In Films

At the directors' union function, Vijay opened up about the opposition from his father, SA Chandrasekhar, over his decision to become an actor. At the event, the Bigil actor said, "I was quite weak in studies. After my 10th standard, I slowly started getting attracted towards films." He stated that his father was against his wish.

Struggle To Impress Father

Vijay said that he tried to impress his father by enacting a scene from Rajinikanth's film, Annamalai. Thalapathy said, "Thereafter, I came up with a video in which I acted the scene from Rajinikanth's Annamalai to convince my father." "It was the scene between Rajini sir and Radha Ravi sir where the former challenges the latter," he added.

SAC Tried To Scare Vijay

When asked about the first-day experience of shooting, considering that his father was a disciplined and a strict filmmaker, SA Chandrasekhar (SAC) intervened and said, "I did not have a choice since my wife had requested me to help our son fulfill his dream. He had performed scenes from Rajini sir films and I saw the fire in him. Even then I was not keen on him pursuing acting career. So, I decided to have a 'heavy' scene involving Radha Ravi and Sri Vidya and scare him away from acting."

How Vijay Changed SAC’s Opinion?

After giving the first scene, Vijay indeed impressed his father and changed his opinion about his career choice. He said, "My belief was that he might quit acting and decide to go to college. However, he performed the scene well. I told my wife after going home that I was not sure whether this movie would be a hit or not, but he would definitely become a big actor, someday."