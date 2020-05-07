When Thalapathy Vijay Confessed That Superstar Rajinikanth Gave Birth To His Career
Thalapathy Vijay is considered as one of the biggest stars in the Kollywood film industry. But did you know Superstar Rajinikanth 'gave birth' to Vijay's career?
Well, on various occasions, Vijay had confessed that Thalaiva was his inspiration, but not many are aware of the fact that he had performed a scene from Rajini's movie, to prove to his father that he can act.
Interest In Films
At the directors' union function, Vijay opened up about the opposition from his father, SA Chandrasekhar, over his decision to become an actor. At the event, the Bigil actor said, "I was quite weak in studies. After my 10th standard, I slowly started getting attracted towards films." He stated that his father was against his wish.
Struggle To Impress Father
Vijay said that he tried to impress his father by enacting a scene from Rajinikanth's film, Annamalai. Thalapathy said, "Thereafter, I came up with a video in which I acted the scene from Rajinikanth's Annamalai to convince my father." "It was the scene between Rajini sir and Radha Ravi sir where the former challenges the latter," he added.
SAC Tried To Scare Vijay
When asked about the first-day experience of shooting, considering that his father was a disciplined and a strict filmmaker, SA Chandrasekhar (SAC) intervened and said, "I did not have a choice since my wife had requested me to help our son fulfill his dream. He had performed scenes from Rajini sir films and I saw the fire in him. Even then I was not keen on him pursuing acting career. So, I decided to have a 'heavy' scene involving Radha Ravi and Sri Vidya and scare him away from acting."
How Vijay Changed SAC’s Opinion?
After giving the first scene, Vijay indeed impressed his father and changed his opinion about his career choice. He said, "My belief was that he might quit acting and decide to go to college. However, he performed the scene well. I told my wife after going home that I was not sure whether this movie would be a hit or not, but he would definitely become a big actor, someday."
What SAC said indeed came true and Vijay's immense fan following is the proof. Talking about work, he will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial venture Master, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Master was supposed to release on April 9, 2020, but due to lockdown, the film has been pushed.
Also Read : Vijay's Role In Master: This Team Member Reveals Some Interesting Details!