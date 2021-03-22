67th National Film Awards Tamil Winners List: Dhanush And Vijay Sethupathi Bag Top Honours!

67th National Film Awards are finally announced. The highly anticipated awards, which were originally supposed to be announced in May 2020, were delayed over a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 67th National Film Awards are being announced by the veteran filmmaker N Chandra, who headed the non-feature films jury as the chairperson.

Dhanush has won his second National Film Award for Best Actor, for the performance in Vetrimaaran's Asuran. Vijay Sethupathi, the actor who played one of the protagonists in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, won the award for the Best Supporting Actor. D Imman bagged the award for Best Music Director (Songs) for the Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam.

Read the 67th National Film Awards Tamil movies and winners list here...

Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Best Tamil Film: Asuran (Director: Vetrimaaran)

Special Jury Award (Best Film): Ottha Seruppu Size 7 (Director: Parthiben)

Best Music (Songs): D Imman (Viswasam)

