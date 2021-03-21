Vaathi Coming From Master Creates New Records; Thalapathy Vijay Fans Celebrate!

Vaathi Coming from Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is one of the most-loved Tamil songs of recent times. Interestingly, Vaathi Coming has now created new records, to the much excitement of the cine-goers and music lovers. The Thalapathy Vijay fans are now celebrating the new feet achieved by the popular number.

As per the latest updates, Vaathi Coming has finally hit 100 Million views on YouTube. Thus, the song, which is fondly called Thalapathy Kutthu, has emerged as the second-fastest Tamil song video and the third-fastest South Indian song video to cross the remarkable feet. The Thalapathy Vijay fans are celebrating these new records by trending #VaathiComingHits100Millon on social media platforms.

Vaathi Coming, which is composed by the popular young musician Anirudh Ravichander, is penned by Gana Balachander. Interestingly, the composer and lyricist have also turned singers to this chartbuster number, which has taken social media by storm since the release of its first teaser. Vaathi Coming is unarguably the most popular number from the Master album.

Seven Screen Studio, the production banner that co-produced Master joined the online celebrations, by making a special post on Twitter. The makers shared a special video on their official Twitter page and wrote: "STORMING INTO THE 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣MILLION CLUB! TRULY A MOMENTOUS OCCASION! #VaathiComingHits100MViews."

Master marked Thalapathy Vijay's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and popular actor Vijay Sethupathi. The action thriller has played a great role in bringing the audiences back to the theatres post lockdown. Despite releasing during these tough times, Master has emerged as one of the biggest successes of Tamil cinema in recent times. If the reports are to be believed, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is getting a Bollywood remake very soon.

