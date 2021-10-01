Annaatthe First Single Sung By SP Balasubrahmanyam To Be Out On October 4!

The highly anticipated Annaatthe first single release date is finally out. The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer took to the social media handles and announced the exciting update, on October 1, Friday. Annaatthe first single, which is sung by the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, will be released on October 4, Monday.

The first single of Annaatthe, which is composed by the National award-winning musician D Imman, is the last song recorded by SP Balasubrahmanyam. Along with the exciting update, the makers also revealed a brand new poster of the Siva directorial on social media. "#AnnaattheFirstSingle sung by the legendary Padma Vibhushan Thiru #SPBalasubrahmanyam is releasing on October 4th at 6 PM !," reads the Twitter post by Sun Pictures.

The Annaatthe first single definitely has the emotions of both the SPB and Rajinikanth associated with it, as it will mark the collaboration of the most celebrated singer-actor duo for one last time. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release both the lyrical video and teaser of the song, which is touted to be a fast number.

Annaatthe, which is touted to be a rural mass entertainer, marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Siva. The project was originally slated to hit the theatres in 2020. But, the Sun Pictures production got delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, and the superstar's health issues. The makers finally wrapped the shooting of Annaatthe last month and released the first look poster featuring leading man Rajinikanth.

As reported earlier, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh are playing the female leads in Annaatthe. Nayanthara is reportedly playing Rajinikanth's love interest, while Keerthy Suresh appears in a key role. The movie will have Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, and so on in the other pivotal roles. The mass entertainer will hit the theatres as a Deepavali special release.