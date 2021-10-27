Annaatthe Trailer Out: Rajinikanth’s Witty Avatar Is Here To Win Hearts!

The highly anticipated trailer of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has released. The footage which is a shade less than 3 minutes is massy, entertaining and above all impressive. Releasing the trailer and tagging the main cast and crew of the film, the makers on Twitter wrote, "Aaravaramai Akroshamai Anandhamai #AnnaattheTrailer."

Rajinikanth plays the role of a village head Kalaiyyan in the film. The superstar's one liners, stunt sequences, on-screen presence, chemistry with his co-stars and of course his unique style looks incredible as always. Interestingly, Keerthy Suresh is essaying Rajini's sister in Annaatthe and the sequences featuring the duo are indeed too good to miss. His sequences with actors including Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Meena Sagar and Kushboo Sundar are high on comedy and look promising too.

Jagapathi Babu plays the main antagonist and he surely looks deadly in the new avatar. With the trailer going viral on social media, seems like fans are super impressed with it and are eagerly waiting for the film's grand release.

Annaatthe written and directed by Siruthai Siva will hit the big screens on November 4, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali. Featuring an extensive star cast including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Sagar, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori, Vela Ramamoorthy, Sathish and George Maryan, the film is releasing after almost 2 years of its maiden announcement. Previously, the film was slated to hit the screens in 2020, however, the makers had to push the release date owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that even delayed the shoot.

The technical team of the Rajinikanth-starrer includes cinematographer Vetri, editor Ruben and music composer D Imman. Let us tell you that the film's four tracks have been released so far, which are now ruling the chartbusters. The songs are 'Annaatthe Annaatthe', 'Saara Kaatrae', 'Marudhaani' and 'Vaa Saamy'. Notably, 'Annaatthe Annaatthe' marks late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's last song before his death on September 25, 2020.

Annaatthe is backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the production house which is also backing Kollywood biggies like Vijay's Beast, Suriya's Etharkkun Thunindhavan, Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 and Sivakarthikeyan's #SK16.