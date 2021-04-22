Aranmanai 3 First Look Out! Vivekh, Arya, Raashi Khanna Starrer Is All Set To Haunt You

One of the most popular franchises in Kollywood, Aranmanai is all set to release its third instalment. Directed by Sundar C, the horror flick had already created a solid buzz amongst the masses since its announcement. And now, after a long wait, the makers unveiled Aranmanai 3's first look on social media today (April 22, 2021).

Popular South Indian Movies PRO BA Raju shared the first look of Aranmanai 3 On Twitter. He wrote, "Here's the #Aranmanai3FirstLook ? #SundarCAranmanai3 #அரண்மனை3. An #AvniCineMax Production @arya_offl #sundarc @RaashiiKhanna_ @iYogiBabu @manobalam @ssakshiagarwal @uksrr @CSathyaOfficial @FennyOliver @khushsundar @johnsoncinepro @kvMothi @decteamworks1."

In the above poster, one can see the entire star cast of Aranmanai 3 posing before the haunted atmosphere in the background. Notably, Vivekh, who passed away recently can be seen in the same. Well, he will be a major attraction in the horror flick. After seeing this poster, looks like the makers are all set to haunt the audience in theatres with a thrilling experience. Notably, before the first look release, makers had shared a motion poster of Aranmanai 3 yesterday. Apart from the PRO, Raashi Khanna, Arya, Yogi Babu and others also shared the first look on their respective social media handles.

Talking about Aranmanai 3, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Arya, Yogi Babu, Manobala, Sakshi Agarwal and others in key roles. An Avni Cinemax production, the film is presented by ACS Arun Kumar of Benzz Media Pvt Ltd and Khushbu Sundar. The first two parts of Aranmanai were released in 2014 and 2016 respectively. And now, the Sundar C directorial is set to release in theatres in May 2021.