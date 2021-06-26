Beast: Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Cameo In Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde Starrer?

Just recently, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised Thalapathy Vijay fans with his sweet gesture. During his #AskSRK session on Twitter, the actor described Vijay as 'very cool' while answering one of the tweets.

Since the duo's name hashtags have been trending on the microblogging platform together with a buzz that suggests their possible association. Wondering what it is all about? Apparently, film analyst Prashanth Rangaswamy's latest tweet hints at the duo's collaboration. According to his tweet, Shah Rukh Khan might play a cameo in Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast starring Vijay. On the other hand, it is also said that the Tamil actor might appear in SRK's upcoming Bollywood flick helmed by Bigil director Atlee. Prashanth's tweet read as, "SRKs cameo in #Beast and Vijay annans cameo in SRK - Atlee project. Hope it happens !!"

For the unversed, Thalapathy has earlier appeared in the Bollywood film Rowdy Rathore which released in 2012. Apparently, the star shook a leg with the leading man Akshay Kumar and director Prabhu Deva for one of the peppy numbers of the film- 'Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita'. Though the buzz has surprised many, a few have already slammed it calling it a fabricated. Well, considering the analyst's reliability one can also hope for the best and Vijay-SRK's massive association.

Talking about Beast, the film written and directed by Nelson has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the actioner has Radhe Shyam cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa as DOP (director of photography). Beast is expected to release by the end of 2021. As of now, two posters of the film have been released on the occasion of Vijay's 47th birthday.