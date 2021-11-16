Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Ciby Chandran, Akshara Reddy, Isai Vani And 6 Others Nominated!

The Kamal Haasan show, Bigg Boss 5 Tamil is grabbing everyone's eyeballs with its super-entertaining contestants and unique tasks. In the last weekend episode, Madhumitha bid adieu to the show. And now, fans are curious to know what drama will happen in this week of the show.

Amidst all, the nomination task took place in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil, in which nine contestants got nominated for the elimination. The contestants who have been nominated this week are Abhinay Vaddi, Pavani Reddy, Imman Annachi, Ciby Chandran, Isai Vani, Ikky Berry, Akshara Reddy, Niroop Nandhakumar and Thamarai Selvi.

Let us tell you, the elimination will happen on Sunday. The voting lines are open now and fans are ready to cast their vote to save their favourite contestants. Talking about the show, contestants like Abhishek Raaja, Namitha Marimuthu, Nadia Chang, Shruti Jeyadevan, Chinna Ponnu and Madhumitha have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 5 Tamil so far. So, stay tuned for Bigg Boss 5 Tamil updates!