Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Ciby Chandran, Akshara Reddy, Isai Vani And 6 Others Nominated!

The
Kamal
Haasan
show,
Bigg
Boss
5
Tamil
is
grabbing
everyone's
eyeballs
with
its
super-entertaining
contestants
and
unique
tasks.
In
the
last
weekend
episode,
Madhumitha
bid
adieu
to
the
show.
And
now,
fans
are
curious
to
know
what
drama
will
happen
in
this
week
of
the
show.
Amidst
all,
the
nomination
task
took
place
in
the
latest
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
5
Tamil,
in
which
nine
contestants
got
nominated
for
the
elimination.
The
contestants
who
have
been
nominated
this
week
are
Abhinay
Vaddi,
Pavani
Reddy,
Imman
Annachi,
Ciby
Chandran,
Isai
Vani,
Ikky
Berry,
Akshara
Reddy,
Niroop
Nandhakumar
and
Thamarai
Selvi.
Let
us
tell
you,
the
elimination
will
happen
on
Sunday.
The
voting
lines
are
open
now
and
fans
are
ready
to
cast
their
vote
to
save
their
favourite
contestants.
Talking
about
the
show,
contestants
like
Abhishek
Raaja,
Namitha
Marimuthu,
Nadia
Chang,
Shruti
Jeyadevan,
Chinna
Ponnu
and
Madhumitha
have
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
5
Tamil
so
far.
