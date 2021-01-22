Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Winner Aari Arjuna Visits Fan’s House To Surprise Him On His Birthday; Watch Video

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 winner Aari Arjuna recently paid a surprise visit to a fan's house to wish him on his birthday. The video of the same went viral on social media, and fans can't stop praising him for his beautiful gesture towards a fan.

In the video, Aari Arjuna enters his fan's house. He can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey track pants along with a black facemask. On seeing Aari, his fan gets extremely happy and can't hold his excitement to welcome him in the house. The fan cuts a cake and celebrates the precious moment of his life with his close friends and family members.

Talking about Aari Arjuna, the actor bagged Bigg Boss Tamil 4 trophy along with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh. Apart from Aari, finalists like Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian and Som Shekar ended their BB journey at second, third, fourth and fifth position respectively.

After winning the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 trophy, Aari Arjuna thanked his fans for showing love and support throughout the journey. On the professional front, Aari will next be seen in Tamil films like Ellaam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan, Bhagavan and Aleka, which are expected to hit the screens in 2021.

